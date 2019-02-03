Ted Cruz Blasts MSM Over Northam Coverage: 'Why Does Media Relentlessly Shill For Dems?'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tore into the media’s coverage of the multiple controversies surrounding Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, claiming they constantly “shill” for the Democrat Party.

“Media fixation w/ blackface (‘was he dressed as Michael Jackson?’) obscures the more damning point: anybody who voluntarily chooses to celebrate the evil & bigoted KKK is unfit for public office,” Cruz tweeted Saturday.

“Media should be asking: did you select that picture to represent what you believe?”

“And why does media relentlessly shill for Dems?” he continued. “They won’t cover Northam’s defense of infanticide, but they’ll ask if he can moonwalk….”

Northam stated at a press conference Saturday that he would not resign despite calls to do so from prominent members of his own party, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), former Vice President Joe Biden, and DNC Chairman Tom Perez.

The Governor’s other controversy pertains to his recent televised comments about late-term abortions and even killing babies after birth, which the media quickly swept under the rug following these latest yearbook revelations.

Cruz also had some choice words for Northam after those chilling remarks.

“Heartbreaking: VA gov’s pro-abortion dogma is so extreme that he advocates taking the life of babies AFTER they are born,” he tweeted last week.

“Watch the video. Every human life is precious—a gift from God—and the modern Democratic party’s embrace of late-term (or post-birth) abortion is truly tragic.”

Given the media’s foaming-at-the-mouth attacks of the Covington High School students on charges of racism for simply smiling and wearing a Make America Great Again hat, one can’t help but point out the double standard in media coverage when they do damage control for a Virginia governor who is credibly accused of appearing in a KKK hood in a university yearbook.

