Ted Cruz Calls Out Obama/Biden Silence on Netflix "Cuties" Controversy

Former President Barack Obama has failed to comment on Netflix’s controversial film “Cuties,” Sen. Ted Cruz highlighted Monday.

In a tweet concerning the Netflix film which has outraged many, the Texas Senator asked why Obama, who inked a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2018, has kept mum on his business partner’s viral scandal.

“Why is @BarackObama silent about Netflix distributing a film that sexually exploits 11-yr-old girls?” Cruz asked in his tweet. “How many millions of $$ has Netflix paid Obama?”

Why is @BarackObama silent about Netflix distributing a film that sexually exploits 11-yr-old girls? How many millions of $$ has Netflix paid Obama? Is stopping child exploitation and/or child porn a priority for @JoeBiden Why is Biden silent too? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 14, 2020

Cruz continued, also questioning Obama’s former vice president and current Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s silence: “Is stopping child exploitation and/or child porn a priority for @JoeBiden Why is Biden silent too?”

After leaving the White House, the Obamas created Higher Ground Productions and signed a multi-film contract with Netflix keeping many terms of the deal private.



Cruz, meanwhile, has labeled the film “deeply disturbing,” and has called for a Department of Justice investigation into Netflix and whether the film violates laws prohibiting the distribution of child porn.

Deeply disturbing: Netflix aggressively promoting new movie sexualizing children. Hollywood should not be celebrating & making $$ off of the sexual abuse of 11-year-old girls. This is not OK. https://t.co/GYZMVvKBO4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2020

“The video streaming service and content-producer Netflix is currently hosting a film entitled ‘Cuties’ that sexualizes young girls, including through dance scenes that simulate sexual activities and a scene exposing a minor’s bare breast,” Cruz wrote last week in a letter to US Attorney General Bill Barr.

“I urge the Department of Justice to investigate the production and distribution of this film to determine whether Netflix, its executives, or the individuals involved in the filming and production of ‘Cuties’ violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.”

