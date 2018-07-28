Ted Cruz Defends Alex Jones Over Facebook Censorship

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) came out swinging against Facebook for censoring Infowars videos, asserting that free speech protects controversial points of view.

“Am no fan of Jones — among other things he has a habit of repeatedly slandering my Dad by falsely and absurdly accusing him of killing JFK — but who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech? Free speech includes views you disagree with. #1A,” Cruz tweeted on Saturday.

“This is troubling,” he added. “Social media shouldn’t be in the business of political censorship.”

The tech giants’ war against Infowars – and conservative thought in general – ramped up this week after YouTube and Facebook temporarily suspended Alex Jones from their platforms after being lobbied relentlessly to do so by CNN.

Additionally, Vice reported that Twitter was in fact shadowbanning prominent conservatives on its platform after numerous denials over the months.

Feeling good about ⁦@Twitter⁩ explaining how I wasn’t shadow banned…😳 https://t.co/P9ROX1pZEQ — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 27, 2018

Interestingly, both Facebook and Twitter’s market value plunged by nearly 20% amid these revelations.