Ted Cruz Explains How He's Going To Make 'El Chapo' Pay For Border Wall

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz explained how he intends to get notorious drug lord and gangster ‘El Chapo’ to pay for the southern border wall with Mexico.

Cruz has reintroduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act, or EL CHAPO Act, to Congress.

The bill would designate any money and assets seized from notorious gangster Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and allocate them for the construction of the border wall. El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. in 2017 to face charges related to running one of the most notorious drug cartels in the world.

His net worth at the time of arrest was $14 billion.

President Donald Trump is asking for $5.7 billion for the construction of a southern border wall.

Read more


Related Articles

Dem Rep. claims Trump’s goal is to make America ‘pure’ — eliminate ‘folks of color here’

Dem Rep. claims Trump’s goal is to make America ‘pure’ — eliminate ‘folks of color here’

U.S. News
Comments
A New Neocon-Backed Narrative Control Firm Works To Destroy Alternative Media

A New Neocon-Backed Narrative Control Firm Works To Destroy Alternative Media

U.S. News
Comments

FLASHBACK: Peter Strzok Expressed Concern That ‘There’s No Big There There’ In Collusion Probe

U.S. News
comments

US Military Occupations Now Supported By Far More Democrats Than Republicans

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump Pumps the Brakes on Declaring State of Emergency: ‘It’s the Easy Way Out’

U.S. News
comments

Comments