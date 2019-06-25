Ted Cruz Grills Google Executives In Hearing Following Explosive Report By Project Veritas

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) laid into Google executives during a Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee hearing Tuesday following a bombshell report by Project Veritas revealing the tech company’s intention to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing was meant to address the scale of Big Tech’s algorithmic influence on public and political discourse, and Cruz used his time to get to the bottom of just that.

“Are you familiar with the report that was released yesterday from [Project] Veritas that included a whistleblower from within Google, that included videos from a senior executive at Google, that included documents that are purportedly internal Powerpoint documents from Google?” Cruz asked a Google spokeswoman.

Google’s representative acknowledged she was aware of the devastating report, but didn’t watch or read the information from the report, claiming it “was a busy day.”

Cruz then pointed to Google executive Jen Gennai’s quote from PV’s undercover video where she talks of Google’s unique power as a massive company with no real competitors to meddle in the 2020 election, and asked the spokeswoman at the hearing if she agreed.

“I don’t agree with that, no sir,” she responded.

Cruz then asked the spokeswoman if she agreed with the whistleblower’s quote claiming that Google “is bent on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again.”

“No sir, I don’t think that is Google’s job, and we build for everyone, including every single religious belief, every single demographic, every single region, and certainly every political affiliation,” she replied.

Cruz responded harshly, “Well I have to say, that certainly doesn’t appear to be the case,” then citing public records of Google employees donating over $1 million to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and donating $0 to Donald Trump’s.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

A Google executive was caught on camera during a Project Veritas undercover investigation admitting to plans to rig the election in 2020.