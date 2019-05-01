Ted Cruz Humiliates Dems Over Mueller Report Hearing, Sparks Laughter From AG Barr

Ted Cruz unloaded on Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats so thoroughly during a hearing over William Barr’s handling of Special Counsel Mueller’s report that it evoked a chuckle from the Attorney General.

Cruz said that Democrats and the media went on for over two years about “Russia collusion,” but during the Tuesday meeting nothing about that was mentioned.

“We heard very little of that in this hearing today,” Cruz told the committee. “Instead, the principle attack that Democratic senators have marshalled upon you concerns this March 27th letter from Robert Mueller. And it’s an attack I want people to understand just how revealing it is – if this is their whole argument, they got nothing.”

Attorney General Bill Barr flashes a smile and even a chuckle as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) absolutely destroys Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for their "exceptionally weak arguments" pic.twitter.com/InN93yMvSM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

“So their argument is as follows: you initially when you received the Mueller report, released to Congress and the public a four page summary of the conclusions. Then on March 27th, Mr. Mueller asked you to release an additional 19 pages, the introduction and summary that he had drafted.”

“You did not release those pages at that time. Instead a couple of weeks later, you released 448 pages – the entire report, which includes those 19 pages. Do I have that timeline correct?”

“That’s right,” Barr responded.

“So their entire argument is: General Barr, you suppressed the 19 pages that are entirely public that we have that we can read, that they know every word of it, and their complaint is it was delayed a few weeks” so he could release the report in its entirety, Cruz said.

“Yes,” Barr agreed.

“If that’s their argument, I have to say that it’s an exceptionally weak argument,” Cruz said, prompting Barr to chuckle.

“Because if you’re hiding something, I’ll tell you right now General Barr, you’re doing a very lousy job of hiding it. Because the very thing they’re suggesting you hid, you released to Congress and the American people.”

