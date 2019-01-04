Ted Cruz Introduces Amendment to Impose Congressional Term Limits

A constitutional amendment proposed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would impose term strict limits on members of Congress.

Cruz, along with Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), announced the proposed amendment in a press release Thursday, arguing congressional term limits would help keep legislators accountable.

“For too long, members of Congress have abused their power and ignored the will of the American people,” Cruz said. “Term limits on members of Congress offer a solution to the brokenness we see in Washington, D.C. It is long past time for Congress to hold itself accountable. I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification.”

Under the amendment, terms for U.S. Senate members would be limited to two 6-year terms, while House reps can serve three 2-year terms.

Rep. Rooney said the American people “overwhelmingly” support limiting congressional appointments.

“I believe that as lawmakers, we should follow the example of our founding fathers, Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who refused to consider public service as a career,” Rep. Rooney stated. “Our history is replete with examples of leaders who served their country for a time and returned to private life, or who went on to serve in a different way.”

Amid the 2016 presidential campaign, then-Republican candidate Donald Trump endorsed limiting congressional term limits as part of his effort to “drain the swamp.”

During a rally in Colorado Springs on October 18, 2016, Trump declared, “If I’m elected president, I will push for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.”

The press release notes Sen. Cruz had introduced a similar amendment in January 2017.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735