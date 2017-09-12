Ted Cruz 'Likes' Hardcore Porn on Twitter

The internet exploded Monday night after news spread that former presidential candidate Ted Cruz had “liked” a tweet featuring hard core pornography.

The Texas senator sparked controversy after a 2:20 porn video from “Reality Kings” was liked via his official Twitter account.

It was not immediately clear whether Cruz was hacked, or if a staffer had liked the video on accident.

Communications director Catherine Frazier clarified the content had been removed and reported to Twitter.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

However, the damage had already been done.

I suppose we all have our own ways of remembering 9/11, but I was taken aback by Ted Cruz's approach. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 12, 2017

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

When you notice Ted Cruz liking twitter porn pic.twitter.com/DnzMw2ayJv — Daniel M. Chick (@TheDukeWindsor) September 12, 2017

It's truly inspiring to see Twitter put aside our petty differences, turn in unison and laugh at Ted Cruz. — Luke Benson (@Mr_LukeBenson) September 12, 2017

Literally the most relatable and human thing Ted Cruz has ever done — clipping (@clppng) September 12, 2017

The Twitter account “@SexuallPosts” thanked the senator for his endorsement and encouraged users to “follow the same porn @TedCruz watches.”

Thanks for watching ted! — Sexuall Posts 😈 (@SexuallPosts) September 12, 2017

Former college roommate Craig Mazin also laid in on the senator.

Now imagine Ted Cruz is doing this four feet below you in the bottom bunk bed. Yes, my misery very much appreciates your company. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017

Alex Jones asked on Twitter whether Cruz would be chastised because the porn he tweeted wasn’t underage or homosexual, referring to Congressman Anthony Weiner’s sexting of a 15-year-old girl and child rape scandal involving former House Speaker Dennis Hastert.

Will Ted Cruz get in trouble because the porn he tweeted wasn't underage or homosexual? — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 12, 2017

On Tuesday, Cruz joked he could’ve used the publicity generated from the x-rated “like” during the 2016 primaries.

“Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary,” Cruz reportedly said according to the New York Post.

He offered Politico a more detailed explanation for the “inadvertent” like.

“There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down… It was a staffing issue. And it was inadvertent, it was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious.”