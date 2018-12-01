Ted Cruz Predicts ‘Anger And Rage’ May Lead To Impeachment

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told students Thursday that Democrats might move to impeach President Donald Trump now that “some of the angriest voices on the left” have been elected to the House of Representatives.

“Today is a deeply divided time. There’s an anger. There’s a rage that I think isn’t healthy,” Cruz said during a speech at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. “I think it isn’t good for our country that the anger that we’re seeing — we saw it in this last election and we’ll see it in 2020 — that anger and rage tearing us apart corrodes our democracy.”

Cruz expressed similar sentiments in November, warning that Democrats’ anger will drive them to the polls, especially in Texas. On the weekend before the midterm election, he cautioned that their anger is so mobilizing that “they’ll crawl over broken glass” in order to try to vote Republicans out.

“How it plays out in the next two years? I don’t know,” the Texas senator continued Thursday. “We had an election where both sides were happy at some of the results. Democrats were hoping for a giant blue wave, some Republicans were hoping for a giant red wave, and we ended up with a little bit of both.”

Read more


Related Articles

FBI Raids Home Of Whistleblower On Clinton Foundation, Lawyer Says

FBI Raids Home Of Whistleblower On Clinton Foundation, Lawyer Says

U.S. News
Comments
Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

U.S. News
Comments

Google Debated Gaming Search Results to Bury Conservative Media

U.S. News
comments

Pickup Packed With 11 Passengers Crashes After Fleeing Border Patrol

U.S. News
comments

Ann Coulter: ‘Trump Will Be The Last Republican President’

U.S. News
comments

Comments