Ted Cruz Revives ‘EL CHAPO’ Bill to Pay for Border Wall

Following the conviction of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in a New York federal court on Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) revived his call to pay for border wall construction with the assets seized from drug traffickers. The Texas senator first introduced the “EL CHAPO” Act in 2017.

“America’s justice system prevailed today in convicting Joaquín Guzmán Loera, aka El Chapo, on all 10 counts,” Senator Cruz said in a tweet on Tuesday. He said that prosecutors are seeking the seizure of $14 billion in “drug profits and other assets” from the jailed drug lord and that those funds should go toward building the border wall.

Cruz introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act in April 2017, Breitbart News reported.

