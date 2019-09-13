Ted Cruz Slams PolitiFact For Claiming Beto's Plan to 'Take the Guns' Was False

Ted Cruz slammed fact checking website PolitiFact for previously claiming that Beto O’Rourke’s plan to “take our guns” was false following Beto’s assertion last night that, “Hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15!”

Back in March, PolitiFact “fact checked” a lyric in a Ted Cruz primary campaign song which proclaimed Beto “wants to take our guns.”

PolitiFact reported that Beto had “not called…for government agents to take guns from law-abiding residents.”

However, during last night’s Democratic debate Beto did precisely that.

Hell yeah, we're going to take your AR-15. If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we're going to buy it back. pic.twitter.com/cCEWkG6y0X — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

“Hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15!” Beto proclaimed.

“Just a reminder, when I said it, PolitiFact (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DNC) rated “Beto wants to take our guns” as FALSE. Maybe they should buy one of his new t-shirts,” tweeted Cruz.

Just a reminder, when I said it, PolitiFact (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DNC) rated “Beto wants to take our guns” as FALSE. Maybe they should buy one of his new t-shirts…. https://t.co/GqDbk4q272 https://t.co/EnnyDXL3xk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 13, 2019

