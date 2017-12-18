Ted Cruz Strikes Down Luke Skywalker in 'Net Neutrality' Debate

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tutored actor Mark Hamill on Twitter after the Star Wars icon criticized FCC Chair Ajit Pai’s decision to repeal Obama-era “Net Neutrality” Internet regulations.

Referring to a video featuring Pai produced by the Daily Caller, in which the FCC chair brandishes a Jedi weapon, Hamill claimed Pai was “unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber.”

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

Never one to shy from a debate, Sen. Cruz jumped at the chance to defend the FCC’s powerful rebuke of government interference in the free web.

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Hamill responded with ad hominem attacks, calling out Cruz’s spelling errors and recalling the time his Twitter account featured a like of hardcore porn.

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

But Cruz didn’t take the bait and didn’t waver in his attempts to sway Luke from the dark side.

“Yes, that’s it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, ‘Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate’?

Yes, that's it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, "Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate"? (1/2) https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

(2/2) Rather than insults, try civil discussion of facts. Fact 1: until 2015, the FCC had NO authority over Internet. The Net grew free & unregulated. Fact 2: W/ "net neutrality" the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet. That's really bad for freedom. https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

“Rather than insults, try civil discussion of facts. Fact 1: until 2015, the FCC had NO authority over Internet. The Net grew free & unregulated. Fact 2: W/ ‘net neutrality’ the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet. That’s really bad for freedom.”