Ted Cruz Tells CNN: “Trump Broke You Guys”

During an appearance on Chris Cuomo’s show, Senator Ted Cruz lambasted CNN for being obsessed with hating President Trump, telling the host, “Donald Trump broke you guys.”

Speaking about the fallout from Tuesday night’s debate, the Texas Senator said Americans were sick of the media’s wall to wall fixation with bashing the commander in chief.

“Chris, there was a time when CNN actually cared about being journalistic and talking about facts – Donald Trump broke you guys,” said Cruz.

“Your entire show, your entire network now is just how much you hate Trump,” he added.

LMAO @tedcruz destroying Chris Cuomo is incredible pic.twitter.com/u0SMfQBrGJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2020

He responded to Cuomo’s claim that Trump had nothing positive to say about America during the debate by contrasting his policy agenda with Joe Biden’s.

“Joe Biden’s policy agenda is shutting down the country, shutting down small businesses and shutting down schools,” compared to Trump’s goal of “opening up the economy, bringing jobs back, getting kids back in school, and that’s a very different policy agenda,” said Cruz.

The Senator went on to assert that Biden’s policy response to coronavirus was hurting a lot of Americans, before explaining how people back in Texas don’t understand how the only thing CNN hosts talk about is how much they hate the president.

Cuomo pulled a series of befuddled facial expressions throughout before shaking his head.

As we highlighted earlier, CNN is now pushing the narrative that coronavirus lockdown measures are never going to end and that Americans should just get used to it.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!