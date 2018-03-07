Ted Cruz: Voter Turnout Dispels Media Myth of a Blue Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday night’s primaries in his home state of Texas once again rejected the media storyline that Democrats are gaining strength there.

Cruz, who is up for Senate re-election, won the Republican Texas primary with over 1.3 million votes out of more than 1.5 million GOP votes cast. The Democratic front-runner, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, won his party’s primary with only 641,052 votes, out of just over 1 million votes cast for Democrats.

Before the vote, many in the media said Republicans were getting worried that this would be the year Texas would turn blue. But Cruz said he was never worried about that.

“That doesn’t quite fit the narrative that a lot of folks in the media want to tell, because every two years, every four years, Texas is always fixin’ to turn blue, but the nice value of it is, in Texas at least, there are a lot more conservatives than there are liberals,” Cruz told CNN.

