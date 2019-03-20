Ted Koppel: 'Yes, The Media Is Out To Get Trump'

Former ABC anchor Ted Koppel knows a thing or two about the mainstream media, having been a frontman of it for decades. So it was telling when he declared in an interview recently that President Trump ‘is not mistaken’ about the media being ‘out to get him’.

“So his perception that the establishment press is out to get him–doesn’t mean that great journalism is not being done. It is. But the notion that most of us look upon Donald Trump as being an absolute fiasco…he’s not mistaken in that perception, and he’s not mistaken when so many of the liberal media, for example, described themselves as belonging to the Resistance.” Koppel noted.

Koppel, who has previously attacked the alternative media, including Infowars, made the comments, March 7 during a think tank meeting at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Koppel also noted that media outlets such as the New York Times, and the Washington Post are no longer the pillars of upstanding journalism.

“I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Times these days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days,” Koppel said, adding “we’re not talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago. We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago.”

“We’re talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States.” Koppel declared.

“We have things appearing on the front page of the New York Times right now that never would have appeared 50 years ago. Analysis, commentary on the front page.” Koppel continued.

Koppel went on to give a specific example of the Times attacking Trump.

“I remember sitting at the breakfast table with my wife during the campaign after the Access Hollywood tape came out and the New York Times, and I will not offend any of you here by using the language but you know exactly what words were used and they were spelled out on the front page of the New York Times.” Koppel said.

“I turned to my wife and I said the Times is absolutely committed to making sure that this guy does not get elected.” he added.

“What does that mean? That’s not said by people who consider themselves reporters, objective reporters of facts.” Koppel urged, adding “We are not the the reservoir of objectivity that I think we were.”

There you have it, even kingpins of the establishment media are shocked by how biased and unneutral it has become.