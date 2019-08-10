Ted Nugent Says Trust Trump On The Second Amendment

Rock legend Ted Nugent believes President Trump “will do the right thing” when it comes to the Second Amendment and a government response to the horrific shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that left dozens dead.

“We’re in strange and extreme times right now, probably the strangest and most extreme in our lifetime, and I still stand with President Trump,” Nugent said Friday on The Alex Jones Show.

“I think he’s taking in a lot of information and as usual in the political arena, a lot of that information is based on falsehoods and presumptuousness and lies.”

“So at this point I would recommend patience and hope,” Nugent added. “That we hope the president will listen to the sound minds and educated minds regarding the glaring, obvious gun-free zone, self-inflicted slaughter dreams of he left.”

Nugent’s comment after reports that Trump may consider supporting “red flag laws” that essentially circumvent due process by taking away a citizen’s firearms before they see a day in court.

Could the red flag laws used to keep “mentally ill” citizens from attaining firearms be used to deem President Trump unfit to serve under the 25th Amendment?