Teen charged in London bomb attack

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the bombing on a London subway last week that injured 30, London’s Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Ahmed Hassan is set to appear in court on Friday, police said. He is facing charges of attempted murder and causing an explosion “of a nature likely to endanger life or to cause serious injury to property.”

Hassan is accused of planting a bomb on the London Underground last Friday that failed to properly detonate. The blast injured 30 people, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Read more


Related Articles

Xi Jinping And Donald Trump Work Together To Isolate North Korea's Economy

Xi Jinping And Donald Trump Work Together To Isolate North Korea’s Economy

World News
Comments
Uber Banned in London After Sexual Assaults by Migrant Drivers Skyrocket

Uber Banned in London After Sexual Assaults by Migrant Drivers Skyrocket

World News
Comments

Uber and Out: Ride-Sharing Service Banned In London

World News
Comments

‘Islam, It’s Also Our History!’: EU Funded Exhibition, Featuring Fake Bomb, Opens After Terror Delay

World News
Comments

Trump: ‘Madman Kim Jong-un will be tested like never before’

World News
Comments

Comments