Teen charged in London bomb attack

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the bombing on a London subway last week that injured 30, London’s Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Ahmed Hassan is set to appear in court on Friday, police said. He is facing charges of attempted murder and causing an explosion “of a nature likely to endanger life or to cause serious injury to property.”

Hassan is accused of planting a bomb on the London Underground last Friday that failed to properly detonate. The blast injured 30 people, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility.

