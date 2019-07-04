Teen Expelled From School After Saying There Are Only Two Genders

A Scottish teenager has been barred from his school after filming an encounter with a teacher chastising him for saying there are only two genders.

Seventeen-year-old Murray’s viral video captured his teacher saying his “only two genders” opinion was against “the authority” and school policy that says there are many genders.

Murray is now saying the school’s staff has told him not to return, putting him in a rough position.

“This won’t just affect me in this school this could affect me in getting into another school as well,” he said. “(I’m) in limbo, I’m either going to have to find a new school or go to college but it’s definitely a big speed bump in my life at the moment.”

Interestingly, local authorities chose to frame Murray’s arraignment differently as he is above the age of mandatory schooling, which is 16 in Scotland.

“The young man in question has not been permanently excluded from Mearns Academy, but rather at the age of 17, has reached the end of his time in compulsory education,” said Aberdeenshire council spokespeople. “Staff from the school are working hard to ensure that the young man has a positive future placement either in further education or in an area that he chooses.”

Moreover, a GoFundMe designed to help Murray enter a new school was shut down for allegedly breaching the company’s terms of service; no other specific reason was given, according to the YouTuber “I, Hypocrite” who created the fundraising page.

“So, GoFundMe has canceled the campaign and also banned my account,” said I, Hypocrite. “I have not been given any reason other than I violated the terms somehow.”

“All donations were refunded.”