This New Jersey student’s unconventional approach to applying for college paid off for him.

On his Stanford University application, Ziad Ahmed was posed the question “What matters to you, and why?”

The 18-year-old activist from Princeton, New Jersey, decided to use the opportunity to write “#BlackLivesMatter” 100 times.

To his surprise, the answer caught the attention of the California school’s admissions office and Ahmed received his acceptance letter on Friday.

