Teen Girl May Have Been Dismembered By Migrant Drug Dealer While Still Alive

One of the most shocking reports to come out of the trial for the murder of Italian teen Pamela Mastropietro is that she may have been dismembered while still alive.

The revelations come following testimony from Vincenzo Marino, a key witness in the trial of Nigerian drug dealer Innocent Oseghale who is accused of killing the Italian 18-year-old last year, Il Giornale reports.

Marino had been detained in prison at the same time as Oseghale and claimed to have overheard him admit to the murder.

