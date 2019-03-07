Teen Girl May Have Been Dismembered By Migrant Drug Dealer While Still Alive

Image Credits: Franco Origlia/Getty Images.

One of the most shocking reports to come out of the trial for the murder of Italian teen Pamela Mastropietro is that she may have been dismembered while still alive.

The revelations come following testimony from Vincenzo Marino, a key witness in the trial of Nigerian drug dealer Innocent Oseghale who is accused of killing the Italian 18-year-old last year, Il Giornale reports.

Andrea Ronchini/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Marino had been detained in prison at the same time as Oseghale and claimed to have overheard him admit to the murder.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down the spiritual battle that lies ahead of everyone who chooses to stand on the side of liberty and truth.


Related Articles

Netanyahu Threatens to Deploy Israeli Navy to Enforce US Oil Sanctions on Iran

Netanyahu Threatens to Deploy Israeli Navy to Enforce US Oil Sanctions on Iran

World News
Comments
Tommy Robinson to Face Contempt of Court Proceedings

Tommy Robinson to Face Contempt of Court Proceedings

World News
Comments

South Africa Carjacker Shoots Elderly Motorist in Own Driveway

Newswars Redirect
comments

Media Outlet Recommends Single Women Go Hiking Alone In Morocco

World News
comments

French Prison Guards Stage Nationwide Protests After Attack by ‘Radicalized’ Inmate

World News
comments

Comments