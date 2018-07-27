Teen Rap Star Captures, Tortures Pedophile in New Music Video

Millennial internet icon Danielle Bregoli’s new music video strikes terror into the hearts of pedophiles.

In the video for “Trust Me,” the 15-year-old hip-hop artist, otherwise known as the “Cash me outside” girl, is lured online into meeting a pedophile at a playground.

But when the pedo arrives, Bregoli turns the tables by sneaking up on him and stabbing him in the neck.

The child predator next wakes up strapped to a table, where Bregoli, who goes by the rap alias “Bhad Bhabie,” heats a branding iron and proceeds to sear the word “PEDO” onto his forehead.

The teen rap star’s anti-pedophile PSA is pertinent in light of various controversies engulfing prominent liberal entertainment figures, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.