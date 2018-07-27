Teen Rap Star Captures, Tortures Pedophile in New Music Video

Image Credits: youtube.

Millennial internet icon Danielle Bregoli’s new music video strikes terror into the hearts of pedophiles.

In the video for “Trust Me,” the 15-year-old hip-hop artist, otherwise known as the “Cash me outside” girl, is lured online into meeting a pedophile at a playground.

But when the pedo arrives, Bregoli turns the tables by sneaking up on him and stabbing him in the neck.

The child predator next wakes up strapped to a table, where Bregoli, who goes by the rap alias “Bhad Bhabie,” heats a branding iron and proceeds to sear the word “PEDO” onto his forehead.

The teen rap star’s anti-pedophile PSA is pertinent in light of various controversies engulfing prominent liberal entertainment figures, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.


