Teen Reality TV Star Jazz Jennings Celebrates Sex Change: ‘I’m Going to Have a Vagina’

Image Credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD.

Transgender reality TV star and LGBTQ activist Jazz Jennings took to social media to gush about an upcoming penis-to-vagina gender reassignment surgery, telling fans “this is something I’ve wanted my entire life.”

Jennings, who was born a boy but whose parents set on a path to transition starting at the incredibly young age of five, proclaimed great excitement for the coming operation in a YouTube video.

“I’m going to have new genitalia,” Jennings said in the video. “Penis to vagina. That’s some serious s**t, y’all. I am just … I can’t believe it. I’m going to have a vagina.”

But Jennings did find one thing to miss about having a penis.

