Teen Vogue Celebrates Christmas By Promoting Anal Sex & Antifa

Teen Vogue, basically toilet paper posing as a magazine, celebrated Christmas on Wednesday by tweeting out articles explaining how to do anal sex “the right way,” and how Antifa’s “primary motivation is to stop racists.”

“Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing.” https://t.co/bkBuZrWIav — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

Welcome to Anal Sex 101 https://t.co/U9KQLw2Han — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

In the article written for an adolescent audience titled “Anal Sex: Safety, How tos, Tips, and More,” Teen Vogue tells their young readers “not everyone is having, or wants to have, ‘penis in the vagina’ sex.”

“This is anal 101, for teens, beginners, and all inquisitive folk,” the article continues.

Next, the author makes sure the readers know anal sex “isn’t weird or gross,” and explains that “you don’t have to put anything very far up there (if you don’t want to) for it to feel good.”

It gets worse, but I think you get the picture.

In the article titled “Antifa History and Politics, Explained,” Teen Vogue talked with Dartmouth College historian and Antifa sympathizer Mark Bray.

In the pro-Antifa propaganda piece directed toward underage individuals, Bray claims the violent left-wing group “aspires toward creating a better world,” and that their “primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing.”

Sounds like something anyone could get on board with right?

“The vast majority of what they do does not entail any physical confrontation,” Bray continues.

Totally ignoring the multitude of examples where Antifa has engaged in unprovoked physical assaults, Bray alleges Antifa acts in “self-defense” and compares it to “the need for self-defense from Mussolini’s black shirts and Hitler’s brown shirts.”

Then, in a total inversion of reality, Bray says Antifa uses “self-defense as a preemptive measure.”

The sales continue with our Mega Pack sold AT COST during the during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!