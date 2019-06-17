Teen Vogue Promotes Prostitution to its Young Readership

Teen Vogue was accused of promoting prostitution to its young audience after publishing an article with the headline ‘Why Sex Work is Real Work’.

The article was subsequently tweeted out with the words, “Yes, sex work is real work!”

The op-ed argues that prostitution “should be decriminalized across the globe.”

“Why is a teen magazine promoting prostitution to their 13-year-old readers?” asked commentator Mark Dice.

“Give it time. In a few years the high school guidance counciler will recommend sex work as a career option to school children,” remarked Mimi Al-Laham.

“This is just pure ignorance to the massive problem which is human trafficking,” added Brittany DeVandry. “How many of these workers are forced into this line of “work” as you call it. Yet you think they want their “work” to be legal? When they are being forced into it? Really?!”

However, it’s by no means the first time the online magazine has pushed questionable practices on its young readership.

Last year, Teen Vogue published an instruction piece on anal sex. Last week, the outlet also advised minors how to get abortion without parental consent.

According to Teen Vogue, it considers its readers to be activists. Following the closure of its print model, Teen Vogue has heavily moved into politics because this kind of clickbait trash drives significant traffic to its website – but at what cost?

