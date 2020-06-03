Teen Vogue Tells Readers "ANTIFA Aspires Toward Creating A Better World"

As violence, looting and rioting continue to plague almost every American city, virtue signalling leftist publication Teen Vogue told its readers that the ring leaders of the carnage, Antifa, really just wants to create a better world.

“Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing,” a tweet from the publication reads.

Well, that’s that cleared up then.

But hang on, why are legitimate protesters confronting and opposing Antifa chicken necks?

Black protester tackles Antifa rioter trying to loot store. But wait, blue check marks on here told me Antifa are literally the same as WW2 troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy. https://t.co/3EnzMYyVTL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 3, 2020

Teen Vogue’s assertion is based on a three year old interview with then Dartmouth College ‘historian’ Mark Bray, a known Antifa sympathiser who constantly tries to defend the organisation, and has even donated the profits of a book he wrote to Antifa.

“The vast majority of what they do does not entail any physical confrontation,” Bray claimed in the interview.

Bray also claimed that most of what Antifa does is “researching white supremacists and neo-Nazis”.

Not smashing up black-owned small businesses then?

Believe it or not, Bray is still at it though.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post Monday, Bray, who now lectures at Rutgers, described that the looting and rioting as “‘violent’ protest tactics.” with extra quotation marks around ‘violent’.

Bray suggests that Antifa protesters are engaging in “social revolutionary self-defense” against police, further claiming that the violence is merely “the targeted destruction of police and capitalist property”.

Refusing to call the rioting what it is, Bray described it as “a variety of forms of resistance during this dramatic rebellion.”

Someone more qualified than Bray to describe exactly what Antifa really is is Former Antifa member Gabriel Nadales, who now admits that what the organisation does is the “very definition of domestic terrorism.”

