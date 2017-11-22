Teen Vogue Writer: I'm 'Not At All Concerned' About 'Innocent Men' Losing Jobs Over False Rape Claim

Teen Vogue columnist Emily Lindin, the founder of the “UnSlut Project,” said Tuesday that she’s “not at all concerned” about explicitly “innocent men” losing their jobs over false sexual assault so long as it helps in “undoing the patriarchy.”

“Here’s an unpopular opinion: I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” Lindin said on Twitter.

“Sorry. If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay,” Lindin said in a follow-up tweet.




Lindin’s comments were so stupid CNN’s Jake Tapper even joined in on trolling her.

Lindin’s website shows she’s been heavily promoted by the media:

Jake Tapper’s own CNN.com also posted one of her articles where she blamed the manosphere and male entitlement for Elliot Rodger’s 2014 attack.


Related Articles

We Need to Talk About Creepy Uncle Joe

We Need to Talk About Creepy Uncle Joe

U.S. News
Comments
CNN's Acosta: ‘If President Calls Us Fake News, Do We Just Take It?’

CNN’s Acosta: ‘If President Calls Us Fake News, Do We Just Take It?’

U.S. News
Comments

Gun Control Activist Wants You To Ask Your Thanksgiving Host If They Have Guns

U.S. News
Comments

New Kevin Spacey Accuser Claims Actor Groped His Penis

U.S. News
Comments

Nearly 51 Million Americans to Travel This Thanksgiving, Highest Volume in a Dozen Years

U.S. News
Comments

Comments