Teen Vogue Writer: I'm 'Not At All Concerned' About 'Innocent Men' Losing Jobs Over False Rape Claim

Teen Vogue columnist Emily Lindin, the founder of the “UnSlut Project,” said Tuesday that she’s “not at all concerned” about explicitly “innocent men” losing their jobs over false sexual assault so long as it helps in “undoing the patriarchy.”

“Here’s an unpopular opinion: I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” Lindin said on Twitter.

“Sorry. If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay,” Lindin said in a follow-up tweet.









Lindin’s comments were so stupid CNN’s Jake Tapper even joined in on trolling her.

Lindin’s website shows she’s been heavily promoted by the media:

Jake Tapper’s own CNN.com also posted one of her articles where she blamed the manosphere and male entitlement for Elliot Rodger’s 2014 attack.