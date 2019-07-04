Teen Who Said There Are Only Two Genders Expelled from School, GoFundMe Shut Down

A Scottish 17-year-old who was suspended for filming his teacher telling him that he could not say in class that there are only two genders has been told he cannot return to his school.

Update: YouTuber I, Hypocrite has launched a new fundraising page on Fundly to support Murray.

I've set up a new fundraiser page for Murray, I'll do a quick video after work tonight with all the updates and developments.

https://t.co/FTL9MzI2uc #fundly via @Fundly — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) July 4, 2019

The original story continues below…

The Aberdeenshire pupil, named Murray, had shared the video to social media because, according to a friend, he wanted to expose the left-progressive, anti-scientific ideologies being taught at Scottish schools, and expressed concern that telling very young children that “boys are girls and girls are boys” is “a very dangerous thing”.

The viral footage revealed that the teen had been removed from class for stating that there are only two genders, with the teacher telling him that whilst the boy was entitled to his “opinion”, he could not share it at school because “the authority” and school policy dictated that there are many genders and to assert otherwise was “not acceptable” and tantamount to discrimination.

Read more