Teenage Girl Found Dead In Fridge In 'honour Killing' In South London Suburb

The suspected killer of a teenage girl whose body was found in a fridge was arrested in Dover as he tried to leave the country.

Detectives are today questioning two men in connection with suspected honour killing and the attempted murder of the victim’s cousin.

The terrified survivor, 21, banged frantically on doors of neighbouring homes before staggering to a nearby hospital with a slashed throat and multiple stab wounds.

She told medics she had been kidnapped with her 19-year-old cousin and driven to a detached property under renovation in a wealthy south London suburb.

Read more