Teenage Girl Found Dead In Fridge In 'honour Killing' In South London Suburb

Image Credits: flickr, 66992990@N00.

The suspected killer of a teenage girl whose body was found in a fridge was arrested in Dover as he tried to leave the country.

Detectives are today questioning two men in connection with suspected honour killing and the attempted murder of the victim’s cousin.

The terrified survivor, 21, banged frantically on doors of neighbouring homes before staggering to a nearby hospital with a slashed throat and multiple stab wounds.

She told medics she had been kidnapped with her 19-year-old cousin and driven to a detached property under renovation in a wealthy south London suburb.

Read more


Related Articles

Panicking Globalists Attacking Everyone Connected To Trump

Panicking Globalists Attacking Everyone Connected To Trump

Globalism
Comments
Globalism Is In Free Fall Collapse

Globalism Is In Free Fall Collapse

Globalism
Comments

ADL Targets Conservatives, Releases Hate List

Globalism
Comments

L.A. Sees 60% Jump in Deportation Cases Under Trump

Globalism
Comments

Roger Stone’s Epic Speech For Bundy Political Prisoners

Globalism
Comments

Comments