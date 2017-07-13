Teenager Blasts 'F*** Tha Police' During Slain Cop's Funeral

A teenager from the Bronx blasted out the NWA song “F— Tha Police” from his apartment block as thousands of police officers mourned the death of Officer Miosotis Familia, who was assassinated as she sat in her police vehicle last week, The New York Post revealed.

Julien Rodriguez, 16, said he found the experience “satisfying” as his older brother and best friend had been unjustly killed by police.

“Since they did not show respect for my brother and my friend, why should I show respect to them?” he told The New York Post.

Around 20 law enforcement officials then went to the teenager’s door to ask him to stop the music. The teen says he finally apologized to the officers because the building superintendent allegedly threatened to evict him and his family.

“I apologized because it was between the house and apologizing,” he said.

