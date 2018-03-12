Teenager jailed for spate of acid attacks on streets of London

A British teenager who sprayed acid into the faces of six motorcyclists during a two-hour robbery spree in London was jailed for 10-1/2 years on Monday.

Derryck John, 17, threw the corrosive liquid through the visors of motorcyclists in an attempt to blind them and steal their scooters – escaping twice with vehicles which he hid before returning to attempt more robberies, prosecutors said.

The use of acid in street attacks in Britain has risen sharply over the past two years, prompting the government to limit the sale of sulphuric acid and ban children from buying it.

John was the passenger on a moped, driven by an unidentified person, and carried out the attacks across East London last July.

