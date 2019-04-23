Teen's $1 Billion Lawsuit Claims Apple's Facial Recognition Led to False Arrest

A New York man filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Apple, claiming the tech giant’s facial-recognition software wrongly blamed him for stealing from Apple stores.

Ousmane Bah, 18, claims someone used a stolen ID to pass themselves off as him when they were busted stealing $1,200 worth of merchandise from an Apple store in Boston on May 31, 2018, according to papers filed in Manhattan federal court.

The ID listed his name, address and other personal information — but did not include a photo. Bah believes Apple took the perp at his word, and then programmed its security systems to recognize the man’s face as Bah’s.

Tech giant Google celebrated the globalist-created “Earth Day” on its homepage on Monday, but chose to ignore Easter Sunday – Christianity’s holiest day.