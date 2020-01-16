Teleprompter Twitter: MSM Reporters Keep Saying 'Wow' in Borg-Like Unison

Several mainstream reporters were accused of repeating “talking points” after each of them sent out tweets about the same interview starting with the word “Wow.”

Take a look for yourself:

Guess they failed to change up the Democrat talking points they received in their email… pic.twitter.com/QPt8iA93uu — realPolitiDiva™️ 🇺🇸💪🏼😎 (@realPolitiDiva) January 16, 2020

What are the chances that all of them would independently and coincidentally start their tweets with “Wow?”

Even more hilarious, LA Times reporter Eli Stokols retweeted two other reporters who also started their tweets with “Wow” just like he did!

Wow. Parnas says Giuliani told him to deliver a tough message to Zelensky aide that “it wasn’t just military aid, it was all aid” from US that depended on Ukraine announcing the Biden investigation Trump wanted. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) January 16, 2020

It’s no wonder that so many mainstream reporters have been compared to NPCs from video games and Borgs from Star Trek:

Nobody.

They’re part of the group think. The hive mind. The NPC database. They dont need orders, their reactions and thoughts are already programmed. Just watch them, everything’s the same, right down to the “jokes”. They are the Borg. pic.twitter.com/FPWrpYWEHJ — CiderHype (@CiderHype) May 31, 2019

And the tweets bear resemblance this old video showing local news anchors from various locations reading from the same teleprompter script:

And it also brings to mind the talking point from the 2016 election in which various media outlets said, ad verbiam, that Hillary Clinton was going to “power through” pneumonia.

“In the same way that Democrats and the media kept Hillary’s health out of the news until it could no longer be ignored, they’re now working together on the explanation,” reported Legal Insurrection. “Clearly, someone sent out a memo which suggested the words ‘power through’ should be used in every response.”

Legal Insurrection counted no less than five instances of various outlets using the “power through” phrase.

