Telford Grooming Scandal: Former Social Services Boss, Local Lawmakers Exposed as Paedophiles

Three former Telford lawmakers, including one who oversaw the social services department during the town’s Muslim rape gang epidemic, have been exposed as paedophiles.

Graham Bould, 60, was convicted in 2001 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in Telford during the early 1980s. He served as chairman of Shropshire County Council’s social services department from 1993 to 1998 – when the issue of mainly white girls being groom by Pakistani Muslim men began to grow.

The same victim was also sexually assaulted by Anglican vicar and county councillor Michael Keen, 78, who sat on a Police Authority board. He was found guilty of the historic abuse in 2001.

Keen was imprisoned for 15 months but Bould avoided a prison term because he admitted to sexually assaulting the child.

In a separate case, Graham White, 75, was convicted of taking indecent images of a 14-year-old girl in 2004. The former parish councillor for Madeley, near Telford, was instructed to remain on the sex offenders’ register for just five years.

Read more