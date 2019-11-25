Ten Dem Prez Candidates Want To Ban Abstinence-Only Sex Ed

Ten Democratic presidential candidates said they want to ban abstinence-only sex education for children, according to a survey The New York Times conducted.

As public school districts throughout the U.S. battle with parents over sex education curricula, Democratic candidates promised to ban sex education that promotes abstinence for young people.

2020 Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang responded “yes” when asked if they would “ban abstinence-only sex ed.”

The stances on this issue of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, Steve Bullock, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard and Amy Klobuchar are “unclear,” the Times reported. The publication conducted the survey before 2020 presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick entered the race, and these two Democratic candidates did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Districts throughout the country have implemented progressive sex education in recent months. In California, members of the American Civil Liberties Union instruct teachers to tell students how to obtain abortions without their parent’s permission.

Progressive groups, including Planned Parenthood, collaborated with the California Board of Education in implementing AB-329 in 2016 and the Health Education Framework in May, instituting curricula that teach progressive and sexually explicit material to students across California without parental consent. These programs teach topics such as gender roles, the gender spectrum, role-playing for different genders, blood play, dental dams, fisting and more.

The Austin, Texas, Independent School District plans to implement explicit sex education in 2020, despite outrage from parents and activists, and despite that Texas state law requires educators emphasize abstinence in public schools if they are going to teach sex education. Parents told the DCNF that the curriculum will tell children as early as the third grade that their doctor assigned them a gender at birth — and these children will be told that this gender is not necessarily the sex that they are.

Lawmakers announced in August that Maryland public school history teachers will add LGBTQ content to high school curricula during the coming years. The Maryland State Department of Education agreed to add “expectations” and implement new standards for high school U.S. history curricula, changes that are expected to be made in 2021 or 2022.

In an Illinois school board meeting attended by almost 500 people, a school district voted in early November to give unrestricted locker room and restroom access to transgender students. Parents and students spoke out who worry about their children’s privacy, but transgender students said the school was impeding students by not allowing them to use the bathroom of their choice.

