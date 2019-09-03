Ten NGO Ships Now Operating in the Med as Italian Leftists Push for Opening Borders

Ten migrant transport NGO vessels are now operating in the Mediterranean as the left-wing establishment Democratic Party looks to reopen Italy’s ports.

The Democratic Party (PD), led by Nicola Zingaretti, has made it clear it would like to overturn the migration and security decrees enacted by populist leader Matteo Salvini and reopen the country to NGOs once again, Il Giornale reports.

Perhaps in anticipation of a new policy, the NGOs have ramped up activity in the search and rescue (SAR) zone off the coast of Libya. The paper claims that the NGOs — all but one of which is based outside of Italy — have a total of ten vessels operating in the SAR zone.

The only Italy-based NGO, Mediterranea Saving Humans, was granted permission for their vessel, the Mare Jonio, to land in Italy on Monday due to health issues with the 31 migrants on board, several of whom were infected with the scabies parasite.

The NGO celebrated the move, writing: “Their odyssey is over and a bit of humanity can be seen on the horizon. Welcome to Europe!”

German NGO Mission Lifeline, which was banned from entering Italian territorial waters, also decided to land the 104 migrants onboard the Eleonore on Monday, forcing their way into Italian waters before being intercepted by the Guardia di Finanza.

Read more