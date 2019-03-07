Tennessee House Passes Bill Banning Abortions Once Heartbeat is Detected

The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a controversial bill Thursday that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, legislation that could become among the most restrictive in the nation.

The full House took up the bill, sponsored by Rep. Micah Van Huss, Thursday morning, though some members of the House Republican caucus ahead of the vote remained hesitant about moving forward with the legislation as it is currently written, despite most of the caucus ultimately voting for it.

Two Democrats, Rep. John DeBerry of Memphis and Rep. John Mark Windle of Livingston, were among the 65 members voting in favor of the bill. Seven Republicans declined to vote.

