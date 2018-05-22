Tennessee Rep. Introducing Bill to Allow Crowdfunding of Trump Border Wall

A Tennessee congresswoman is introducing a bill that would allow the American people to donate money to help build President Donald Trump’s famed border wall.

Rep. Diane Black, a Tennessee Republican who is also running for governor of her state, promised to introduce H.R. 5876, legislation that would create a “border wall trust fund” to which average citizens could donate. The funds would be used for “whatever it takes to build the wall,” according to Fox News.

“While Democrats block commonsense border security and put illegal immigrants before our families, we are going to put America first. Real immigration reform cannot be achieved without a secure border — President Trump has been clear about this since day one,” Black said in a May 18 statement. “The most important job of the federal government is the safety and security of the American people, and if citizens in our country wish to contribute to this effort, they absolutely should be given the opportunity.”

