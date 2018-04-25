Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build 'Victims of Abortion' Monument

Image Credits: Cliff, Flickr.

The Republican-controlled Tennessee State Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to build a monument for “victims of abortion” on Capitol grounds, WREG-TV reported.

The proposal would privately raise money to build a memorial named “Tennessee Monument to Unborn Children, In Memory of the Victims of Abortion: Babies, Women, and Men.”

The 23-3 vote on Monday sends the bill back to the state House, which has already passed the measure once before.

If approved, it will head to the desk of Gov. Bill Haslam (R) to be signed into law.

