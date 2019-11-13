Terminally-Ill Doctor Becomes "World's First Full Cyborg"

Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan, a terminally-ill British scientist, says he has fully completed his transition into becoming the world’s first cyborg.

After being diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in 2017, the world-renowned roboticist decided to turn his body into “the most advanced human cybernetic organism ever created in 13.8 billion years.”

“I’m about to be turned into Peter 2.0. And when I say ‘Peter 2.0’, I mean ‘a Cyborg,’” he writes on his website.

“And when I say ‘Cyborg’, I don’t just mean any old cyborg, you understand, but by far the most advanced human cybernetic organism ever created in 13.8 billion years. I’m scheduled to become the world’s very first full Cyborg. Almost everything about me is going to be irreversibly changed – body and brain.”

This week, after 24 days in Intensive Care, Dr. Scott-Morgan announced all his medical procedures have been completed, calling the operations “a huge success.”

Just home from 24 days in Intensive Care. All medical procedures now complete and a huge success. My mini-ventilator keeping me breathing is a LOT quieter than Darth Vader’s. All speech is synthetic but at last sounds like me again. Long research road ahead but in great spirits. pic.twitter.com/JPjwjagDLT — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) November 11, 2019

The Dr. has gone through a number of serious operations, many of them risking his health.

For example, to assist him with eating and going to the bathroom, doctors inserted a feeding tube directly into his stomach, a catheter directly into his bladder and a colostomy bag directly on to his colon.

NOW REPLUMBED AS A CYBORG four tubes will keep me alive long after I become fully paralysed (apart from my eyes, which will still move). My body’s sole function will then be to sustain my brain. This first transition has not been so much based on Medical Science as Engineering. pic.twitter.com/AqkeMwnQ4I — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) November 13, 2019

Another major procedure he went through was a laryngectomy, which stops saliva from potentially entering his lungs, a possible negative side effect of his condition.

Dr. Scott-Morgan referred to this change as the end of Peter 1.0 and the start of Peter 2.0.

“THIS IS MY LAST POST as Peter 1.0. Tomorrow I trade my voice for potentially decades of life as we complete the final medical procedure for my transition to Full Cyborg…” he wrote.

THIS IS MY LAST POST as Peter 1.0. Tomorrow I trade my voice for potentially decades of life as we complete the final medical procedure for my transition to Full Cyborg, the month I was told statistically I would be dead. I’m not dying, I’m transforming! Oh, how I LOVE Science!!! pic.twitter.com/xCO17ph0lp — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) October 9, 2019

Before losing any muscle in his face, Dr. Scott-Morgan developed a lifelike avatar designed to respond using AI.

The software, still in its early days, “automatically animates the character based only on text and the emotion of the speaker.”

MY LATEST AVATAR TEST if you haven’t seen it, thanks to some amazing rebels at Optimize3D, Octagon, CereProc, Intel and Embody Digital (whose software automatically animates the character based only on text and the emotion of the speaker)! Still early days https://t.co/686Pj09Byw — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) May 13, 2019

The roboticist has also been exploring eye-tracking technology, which could enable him to control his computers and possibly even his electric bed with his eyes.

The Dr. also uses a top-of-the-line wheelchair, “the brilliantly engineered Permobil F5 Corpus VS.,” which, stands, lies flat, rises and “goes fast.”

CORE OF CHARLIE (my Cyborg Harness And Robotic Locked-In Exoskeleton), the brilliantly engineered Permobil F5 Corpus VS. As a top-end wheelchair, it stands, lies flat, rises, goes fast. Soon, with lots of added robotic hi-tech, it’ll boldly go where no wheelchair has gone before! pic.twitter.com/QyORw4X2io — Dr Peter B Scott-Morgan (@DrScottMorgan) August 18, 2018

Throughout his transformation, Dr. Scott-Morgan has remained positive, writing on his website, “We are within touching distance of changing – everything. I’m not dying – I’m transforming!”

“Thanks to HiTech – I will talk again. I will convey Emotion and Personality. And I’ll reach out and touch the people I love. And I will not be the only one,” he states.

This technology is clearly useful for someone with a disease like MND, but it’s also another step towards the technological nightmare being pushed by elitists like top Google engineer Ray Kurzweil, who wants humans to upload their consciousness to supercomputers.

Dr. Scott-Morgan echoes this desire, saying, “Over time, more and more with MND, with extreme disability, with old age, with a passion simply to break free from their physical straight-jacket, will choose to stand beside me.”

“And we will all stand tall. And we will stand proud. And we will stand unbowed. And we will keep standing, year after year after year after year after year…Because we refuse simply to ‘Stay Alive’. We choose to thrive.”

The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!