Will President Trump stick to his promise of putting veterans first and reforming the VA?

Up to 7 million veterans may be ineligible for healthcare through the exchanges thanks to new wording in Paul Ryan’s plan.

This means they would be forced to get their health checkups through the VA, even before massive issues there have been resolved.

Army veteran Ken Gould knows all too well about the failures at the VA.

He was sent away multiple times only to become so ill he was forced to seek private treatment, where he was told he only had 8 months to live.

The VA missed an opportunity to discover his esophageal cancer and potentially prolong his life.

Please donate to Ken’s GoFundMe and help him and his daughter check some things off the bucket list: https://www.gofundme.com/kengouldlife…

and follow his journey here: https://www.facebook.com/ktbuckelista…

