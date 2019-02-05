Terrified Liberals Urge Boycott Of President Trump's SOTU Address

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Democrats are pleading with the American people to tune out of President Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address in hopes they won’t listen to his unifying message to bring both parties together for the sake of the nation.

Reps. Maxine Waters (Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Steve Cohen (Tenn.), and Hank Johnson (Ga.) are among the House Democrats urging Americans to skip Trump’s speech.

“He is not worth listening to,” Waters said Tuesday. “I don’t know why anybody wanna pay attention to anything that he has to say.”

“I just can’t imagine what he’s going to try and say. But, since he is a great liar, he’ll say anything, because he’s capable of saying anything without facts, without research. And so, I’m not looking forward to his State of the Union, and I hope people will turn the television off,” she added.

When CNN put out an article outlining “what to watch” in Trump’s SOTU address, Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, “None of it.”

Though it’s believed that the president will call for unity in the address, several House Democrats have instead opted to boycott the SOTU address ironically because they claim Trump is the “divisive” one.

Democrat groups and Hollywood celebrities are also discouraging users on Twitter to skip the speech in favor of failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ rebuttal speech.

This comes only days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled the initial SOTU address in January, citing “security concerns” which was quickly debunked as simply a political power play over the partial government shutdown.

In January, major networks panicked over Trump’s decision to hold a special live speech to the nation over border security, insisting that they should obtain transcripts of his “propaganda” speech beforehand to “decide what’s true.”

