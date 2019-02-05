Terrified Liberals Urge Boycott Of President Trump's SOTU Address

Democrats are pleading with the American people to tune out of President Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address in hopes they won’t listen to his unifying message to bring both parties together for the sake of the nation.

Reps. Maxine Waters (Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Steve Cohen (Tenn.), and Hank Johnson (Ga.) are among the House Democrats urging Americans to skip Trump’s speech.

“He is not worth listening to,” Waters said Tuesday. “I don’t know why anybody wanna pay attention to anything that he has to say.”

“I just can’t imagine what he’s going to try and say. But, since he is a great liar, he’ll say anything, because he’s capable of saying anything without facts, without research. And so, I’m not looking forward to his State of the Union, and I hope people will turn the television off,” she added.

When CNN put out an article outlining “what to watch” in Trump’s SOTU address, Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, “None of it.”

Though it’s believed that the president will call for unity in the address, several House Democrats have instead opted to boycott the SOTU address ironically because they claim Trump is the “divisive” one.

I'll be joining @RepJohnLewis and others in boycotting the #SOTU. I’ll come to the House Chamber for the State of the Union when I can hear from a president who will tell the #Truth. I’ll watch on TV, Trump’s preferred medium, although I won’t be his audience, his believing base. https://t.co/ZC6coCNpHl — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) February 4, 2019

I won't be attending #SOTU. I'd rather be somewhere else than listening to @realDonaldTrump come onto our floor & start talking about groups of people, particularly Latinos, and disparaging them as a people. But I will be at a @staceyabrams watch party! https://t.co/x3cF7FwHSQ — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) February 1, 2019

The amount of damage, division and confusion Trump has inflicted on the American people over the last six weeks (and two years) has intentionally hamstrung our work in Congress. I refuse to be witness to his continued antics tomorrow night at the State of the Union address. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 4, 2019

Democrat groups and Hollywood celebrities are also discouraging users on Twitter to skip the speech in favor of failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ rebuttal speech.

I’m gonna watch the State of the Union so you don’t have to. I’ll let you know when it’s over and Stacey Abrams is coming on to put Trump’s speech to shame. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 5, 2019

Echoing other folks regarding this evening: I have to watch Trump tonight because it's part of my job. You don't. You will miss nothing you can't read tomorrow, let alone anything you can expect him to follow-through on. Don't give him your attention. Watch Stacey Abrams.#SOTU — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2019

You don't have to watch tonight's #SOTU to stay informed about Trump's lies or his next grand plan that's doomed to failure. Mosey over to the @nytimes or @washingtonpost and catch their live blog/transcript of the sordid speech to stay informed. Don't give Trump good ratings. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 5, 2019

Boycott state of union-

Don’t watch – — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 5, 2019

The SOTU can never be strong if it is headed by a pathological liar. It can never be strong if it is headed by a misogynist. It can never be strong if it is headed by a racist. And it can never be strong if it is headed by a self serving criminal. The SOTU is rancid. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2019

Join me tonight for a live chat to mock Donald as he opens for Stacey Abrams. #SOTU https://t.co/YB4pBYAuWV — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2019

This comes only days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled the initial SOTU address in January, citing “security concerns” which was quickly debunked as simply a political power play over the partial government shutdown.

In January, major networks panicked over Trump’s decision to hold a special live speech to the nation over border security, insisting that they should obtain transcripts of his “propaganda” speech beforehand to “decide what’s true.”

