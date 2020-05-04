Terrifying Video: Epic Struggle Between Mouse and Asian "Murder Hornet"

Footage shows a mouse get massacred by a giant Asian “murder hornet,” amid news the massive deadly wasp has made it to the US.

In the terrifying video, a mouse attempts to flee from the angry hornet, as it repeatedly stings and bites him.

After the battle, the mouse is left paralyzed and struggling to breathe.

The footage, which appears to be from 2018, has re-emerged as reports over the weekend claimed Asian giant hornets which have been known to kill people have been found in Washington state.



