Terrifyingly Real: Jim Carrey 'The Shining' DeepFake Will Make You Question Everything

A new deep fake cut of Stanley Kubrick’s classic thriller The Shining depicts funnyman Jim Carey swapped out with Jack Nicholson, in a frighteningly realistic edit illustrative of the technology’s evolution.
The video’s creator, @ctrl_shift_face on Twitter, released the clips Monday after asking his followers to vote on his next project.
“Jim Carrey impersonates Jack Nicholson in this clip from The Shining,” the creator claimed on YouTube, before adding, “Not really, it’s a deepfake.”
What will be the next project?
The nominees are:
– American Psycho – Tom Cruise
– The Shining – Jim Carrey
– The Room – Keanu Reeves
Patreons from 1$ gain voting rights as a thank you for their support.https://t.co/xsILUy8Uzx pic.twitter.com/9Cmdyrrs4Y
— Ctrl Shift Face (@ctrl_shift_face) July 3, 2019
Deep fakes have recently been ramping up in sophistication, leading some AI researchers to speculate the edited videos could soon bypass human detection.
