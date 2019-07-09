Terrifyingly Real: Jim Carrey 'The Shining' DeepFake Will Make You Question Everything

Image Credits: twitter.com, ctrl_shift_face.

A new deep fake cut of Stanley Kubrick’s classic thriller The Shining depicts funnyman Jim Carey swapped out with Jack Nicholson, in a frighteningly realistic edit illustrative of the technology’s evolution.

The video’s creator, @ctrl_shift_face on Twitter, released the clips Monday after asking his followers to vote on his next project.

“Jim Carrey impersonates Jack Nicholson in this clip from The Shining,” the creator claimed on YouTube, before adding, “Not really, it’s a deepfake.”

Deep fakes have recently been ramping up in sophistication, leading some AI researchers to speculate the edited videos could soon bypass human detection.

FLASHBACK: Vivian Kubrick (daughter of Stanley Kubrick) & Alex Jones discuss Dallas Police assault during 1st Amendment Protest


Related Articles

Facebook Issues New Policy Saying It's Acceptable to Issue Death Threats Against Me

Facebook Issues New Policy Saying It’s Acceptable to Issue Death Threats Against Me

U.S. News
Comments
Equal Pay? Women's World Cup Brings in $131 Million Compared to Men's Which Earned $6 Billion

Equal Pay? Women’s World Cup Brings in $131 Million Compared to Men’s Which Earned $6 Billion

U.S. News
Comments

Viral Video Shows Man Spitting Into Sweet Tea Before Putting it Back on Shelf

U.S. News
comments

Hockey Coach: If You Disrespect the Anthem, “Get the F**k Out Now”

U.S. News
comments

Investigative Journalist: Bill Clinton is Lying About Flying on ‘Lolita Express’ Only 4 Times

U.S. News
comments

Comments