Terror attack horror in Canada as driver with ISIS flag deliberately rams pedestrians

Several have been left injured following a terror attack in Canada.

A car was deliberately driven at pedestrians outside an American football game in Edmonton.

The motorist drive at ‘high speed’ towards a police checkpoint outside the game.

He crashed through the barricade and hit a police officer sending him flying 15ft into the air.

The driver then jumped out and “viciously” attacked the injured officer, stabbing him several times, before running away.

Just hours later police investigating the earlier attack pulled over a truck. While they checked the driver’s documents he drove off and a patrol cars chased after him.

Police described how the truck deliberately tried to hit pedestrians on the pavement during the pursuit, leaving at least four injured.

At a press conference, police said they were treating the two incidents as “acts of terror” and said that while they believed the attacker “acted alone” they were not ruling out that others may have been involved.

