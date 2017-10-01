Terror attack horror in Canada as driver with ISIS flag deliberately rams pedestrians

Image Credits: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images.

Several have been left injured following a terror attack in Canada.

A car was deliberately driven at pedestrians outside an American football game in Edmonton.

The motorist drive at ‘high speed’ towards a police checkpoint outside the game.

He crashed through the barricade and hit a police officer sending him flying 15ft into the air.

The driver then jumped out and “viciously” attacked the injured officer, stabbing him several times, before running away.

Just hours later police investigating the earlier attack pulled over a truck. While they checked the driver’s documents he drove off and a patrol cars chased after him.

Police described how the truck deliberately tried to hit pedestrians on the pavement during the pursuit, leaving at least four injured.

At a press conference, police said they were treating the two incidents as “acts of terror” and said that while they believed the attacker “acted alone” they were not ruling out that others may have been involved.

Read more.


Related Articles

Catalans occupy voting stations to defy Madrid's order to stop referendum

Catalans occupy voting stations to defy Madrid’s order to stop referendum

World News
Comments
Austria Moves to Ban the Burqa

Austria Moves to Ban the Burqa

World News
Comments

US orders most staff to leave Cuba embassy after mysterious attacks

World News
Comments

Fukushima: Fears Radioactive Water has Leaked from Damaged Reactor

World News
Comments

Saudi man arrested for threatening women drivers

World News
Comments

Comments