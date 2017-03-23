Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Terror Attacks Will Continue Under The Name Political Correctness
As long as people are afraid to stand up against radical Islam
Infowars Nightly News -
March 23, 2017
Comments
Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Rob Dew discuss the London terror attack on March 22, 2017.
Related Articles
Tommy Robinson Rips into Laughing Leftists at London Terror Site
Infowars Exclusives
Comments
China Threatens US Bomber Flying Near South Korea
Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Vehicles Becoming Favored Terrorist Attack Weapon
World at War
Comments
Lone Wolf? U.K. Police Arrest 8 Suspects Tied to London Jihadist In Dawn Raids
World at War
Comments
ISIS Celebrates Parliament Attack
World at War
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.