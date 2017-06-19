Terror Flags Waved Openly in Streets of London

Fifteen days after London was targeted in a deadly terrorist attack – its second in less than three months – police in the British capital stood by Sunday as flags of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah were carried openly during a small pro-Palestine march through the city center.

Hours after the march, yet another apparent attack occurred near a mosque in north London late Sunday night. One person was killed and eight injured after a van slammed into a crowd of people who had emerged from a prayer service at the mosque. A suspect has been arrested.

Earlier, more than 24,000 people had signed a petition urging London Mayor Sadiq Khan to ban the march, to no avail. The petition cited legislation making it a criminal offense to display an article in public indicating membership of or support for a proscribed organization.

But organizers advised participants beforehand that they could carry Hezbollah flags “to show support for the political wing of Hezbollah. This is because the political wing of Hezbollah is not a proscribed organization.”

