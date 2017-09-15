Former counter-terror chief: London tube blast "100%" Islamic terror

Metropolitan police confirmed that the explosion on a Parsons Green underground train is being treated as a “terror-related incident” with several burn injuries being reported by the media.

Several witnesses and the BBC have reported that passengers have suffered “facial burns” with a The Metro reporting on the scene telling the newspaper that he heard witness statements that “a white container exploded towards the rear of the train”. Images of a bucket with wires coming out of it on fire have been circulated on social media.

The BBC is also reporting from the scene that people have suffered burns, with Sophie Raworth recounting that she saw a woman taken to ambulance with burns “from top to toe”. Several people were also allegedly trampled in a stampede after the incident.

There have been no verified reports from media or authorities of the perpetrator.

