Terror manhunt after BMW ploughs into French soldiers in Paris

Image Credits: Moyan Brenn / Flickr.

Police are hunting a driver who rammed his BMW into a group of French soldiers in western Paris, before speeding off.

Six of the dozen or so troops were injured – three of them seriously – in the attack in the Levallois-Perret suburb of the city, which is being investigated by counter-terrorism officials.

The attacker was waiting in the dark-coloured car in an alleyway before driving at speed at the troops as they left their barracks to go on patrol at around 8am local time.

Mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, condemned the attack as “an odious act of aggression”, adding: “Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act.”

“It all happened very quickly. The vehicle did not stop. It hurtled at them… it accelerated rapidly,” he told broadcaster BFMTV.

