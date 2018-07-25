Terror police boost MP's security after she is accused of racism by activists for condemning the grooming of girls by Asian sex gangs

An MP has been given heightened security measures after receiving death threats for condemning the grooming of girls by Asian sex gangs. it was reported.

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, was accused by activists of ‘industrial-scale racism’ for highlighting the ‘common ethnic heritage’ of those involved in the town’s sexual abuse scandal.

The former shadow minister for Women and Equalities hit the headlines when she spoke out after 17 men from Asian backgrounds were convicted of or admitted offences in a series of trials related to child sexual exploitation.

She warned people were failing to tell the truth about child abuse because they were afraid of being called racist.

She also said it was ‘predominantly Pakistani men’ involved in such cases ‘time and time again’.

Miss Champion followed up her comments with a column in the Sun, headlined: ‘British Pakistani men ARE raping and exploiting white girls – it’s time we faced up to it.’

