Terror Threat: Canadian Government Issues Travel Warning For France

The Canadian government has issued a warning to its citizens traveling to France urging caution as a result of an “elevated threat of terrorism”.

The warning, which was posted on the official Canadian government website yesterday, urges citizens to, “Exercise a high degree of caution in France due to the current elevated threat of terrorism.”

The warning is one step up from the standard advisory and informs travelers that, “There are identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice. You should exercise a high degree of caution at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.”

The advisory also warns of “violent attacks on tourists by groups of young people” around tourist attractions and railway stations.

The warning is another illustration of how France, which is still the most visited country on earth, is beginning to lose its appeal.

Figures published last year showed that some visitors were shunning the Paris region of Île-de-France over safety fears. 21.5 percent fewer Chinese tourists and 41.2 percent fewer tourists from Japan visited the area, while hotels reported 1.5 million fewer French and international tourists compared to the previous year.

The country has been hit by numerous Islamic terror attacks in recent years, the most recent of which occurred in March when a gunman affiliated with ISIS killed five people, including one police officer, during a series of attacks in Carcassonne and Trèbes.

During the Paris massacre in November 2015, terrorists killed 130 and injured 413 during a series of attacks targeting a football stadium, the Bataclan theater and cafés and restaurants.

Illustrating the level of alarm in the country, a dozen people were injured during a stampede in Nice on Monday night as diners fled in panic fearing a terror attack was unfolding after a man shot off a flare gun during a dispute.

Meanwhile, more international tourists are beginning to express concerns about traveling to London and the UK in general due to soaring violent crime.

